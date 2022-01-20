Advertisement

WATCH: Iowa man taking out trash witnesses meteor in sky

By Kyle Kiel and Gray News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) - An Iowa man who was taking his trash can to the curb early Thursday morning witnessed an unexpected surprise in the night sky.

KWQC obtained a video of a meteor, which was captured on a security camera at Bill Morrissey’s home in Bettendorf.

Morrissey was in his driveway the moment the fireball appeared.

The American Meteor Society has received more than 130 reports of the fireball event in multiple states.

Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022
Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022(KWQC)

People in Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Missouri and Wisconsin also reported seeing the meteor.

Meteors are pieces of space rock that start to burn as they enter Earth’s atmosphere. Once they hit the ground, if there is anything left, the remnants are called meteorites.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU FAW
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Snow Ending, Sunshine Returns Friday
The 27-year-old was last seen January 15 on the west side of South Bend.
South Bend Police searching for missing 27-year-old man
Rezoning approved for new apartment building near Notre Dame
Rezoning approved for new apartment building near Notre Dame
The university’s plans to build new parking lots on the eastern edge of campus were the target...
University of Notre Dame plans to build new parking lots on edge of campus
A recent South Africa study is giving health officials new hope that people who are infected...
Health officials hopeful omicron could get us out of pandemic

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Jury selection begins in federal trial over Floyd’s killing
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office on Tuesday,...
Georgia DA asks for special grand jury in election probe
According to a new study, no amount of alcohol is beneficial for heart health.
No alcohol is good for heart health, new report finds
Jeff Jeffers elected to Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame
Amazon is opening a physical clothing store in California.
Take a look at an Amazon clothing store