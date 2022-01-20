Wakarusa Chamber of Commerce to honor Cook’s Pizza as ‘Business of the Year’

WAKARUSA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Wakarusa Chamber of Commerce will be recognizing a very special local restaurant at its annual appreciation dinner.

Cook’s Pizza will be named as the town’s “Business of the Year” during the 23rd Annual Appreciation Dinner/Trivia Night on Feb. 7 at Nelson’s Banquet Hall.

Deb Shively, Chamber Secretary, says “it is so fitting that we honor Cook’s as they just celebrated their 50th year in business. They are so important to our town. I hope lots of community members come to the dinner in their support.”

Tickets are $20 per-person and $200 for a table of eight. Contact the Wakarusa Chamber of Commerce to reserve your spot at 574-862-4344, wakarusachamber.com, or email chamber@wakarusachamber.com. RSVP deadline is Jan. 31.

In the meantime, if you’d like to try Cook’s Pizza, the business is located at 101 S. Elkhart Street in Wakarusa.

