Advertisement

Wakarusa Chamber of Commerce to honor Cook’s Pizza as ‘Business of the Year’

Cook's Pizza will be named as the town's “Business of the Year” during the 23rd Annual...
Cook's Pizza will be named as the town's “Business of the Year” during the 23rd Annual Appreciation Dinner/Trivia Night on Feb. 7 at Nelson’s Banquet Hall.(Wakarusa Chamber of Commerce)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKARUSA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Wakarusa Chamber of Commerce will be recognizing a very special local restaurant at its annual appreciation dinner.

Cook’s Pizza will be named as the town’s “Business of the Year” during the 23rd Annual Appreciation Dinner/Trivia Night on Feb. 7 at Nelson’s Banquet Hall.

Deb Shively, Chamber Secretary, says “it is so fitting that we honor Cook’s as they just celebrated their 50th year in business. They are so important to our town. I hope lots of community members come to the dinner in their support.”

Tickets are $20 per-person and $200 for a table of eight. Contact the Wakarusa Chamber of Commerce to reserve your spot at 574-862-4344, wakarusachamber.com, or email chamber@wakarusachamber.com. RSVP deadline is Jan. 31.

In the meantime, if you’d like to try Cook’s Pizza, the business is located at 101 S. Elkhart Street in Wakarusa.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly tonight with lake effect snow
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Back into the teens Wednesday; Winter Storm Watch Issued
Justin Miller
UPDATE: Man charged in Mercedes Lain murder case sentenced to 65 years in prison
When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Alexis Piotrociwz laying along the side of the road....
Officials identify woman found dead after crash over the weekend in St. Joseph County
Tiny houses to provide housing for homeless vets in Mishawaka.
Tiny houses causing big commotion in Mishawaka

Latest News

The raffle winner will get a 2022 Thor Motor Coach "Delano Sprinter" valued at nearly $200,000.
Tickets for ‘2022 House Raffle on the Road’ going on sale March 23
Police say 37-year-old Dwand Carter faces two counts of open murder, one count of felon in...
Man accused of killing two people in Benton Harbor heading to trial
If you're concerned about the timely delivery, Goshen Utilities has several other payment...
Delays in mail delivery affecting some utility customers in Goshen
Williams got a standing ovation after speaking to the crowd of parents, students, and teachers...
Lt. Tim Williams holds last D.A.R.E. graduation before retirement