Tickets for ‘2022 House Raffle on the Road’ going on sale March 23

(WNDU) - Saint Joseph Health System is continuing its “House Raffle on the Road” in 2022.

The Foundation of Saint Joseph Health System (SJHS) is excited to announce the continuation of the House Raffle on the Road. The raffle winner will receive the freedom of the open road in the form of a 2022 Thor Motor Coach Delano Sprinter 24RW motorcoach valued at $197,500 MSRP.

Ticket sales will begin on March 23, 2022 and will be sold in-person from March 23-25, 2022, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm at the SJHS Pavilion, 707 E. Cedar Street, South Bend.

Those purchasing tickets in person need to remain in their car and wear a mask. Sales start on Wednesday, March 23rd, and continue until all 4,500 tickets are sold, or until May 13, 2022. Sales after March 25, 2022, are by appointment only or via mail. Tickets cost $150 and enter the ticket holder to win one of 45 prizes, including the grand prize of the 2022 Thor Delano 24RW. For more information or to request a raffle ticket, please email houseraffle@sjrmc.com or visit sjmed.com/houseraffle and fill out the ticket request form.

On Friday, June 17, 2022 the drawing will take place at 2:30 pm at the SJHS Pavilion and via live stream. Those who purchase a ticket before 4:30 pm, on March 25, 2022, are entered into the Early Bird drawing for $2,022 and remain eligible for the grand prize or one of the other 44 prizes. All proceeds will support parents who have children under care in the SJHS Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Mishawaka Medical Center. The overall odds of winning are 1 in 100, and the winner needs not to be present to win.

The Delano 24RW features a diesel-powered Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis with sleeping room for five. Creature comforts include heated, electric, adjustable driver/passenger seats and automatic leveling jacks to make set-up easier. It also features a diesel generator, 15,000-BTU air conditioning/heat pump and tankless water heater. The Delano has an overall length of 25 feet, 8 inches, and a 5,000-pound-rated tow hitch to pull a second vehicle or a trailer carrying ATVs or motorcycles.

