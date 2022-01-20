Shipshewana’s volunteer fire department is getting its first full-time fire chief

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - Shipshewana, a town first founded and named after its first chief in the 1830s and now bustling with barns, farms and foot traffic, is bringing in its first ever full-time fire chief.

“We’ve hired a gentleman by the name of Sean Ellis, many years in the fire-fighting role, and out of the 35 candidates, we wanted to pick the best we could and we have done that,” Shipshewana Town Manager Robert Shanahan told 16 News Now Wednesday.

According to Shanahan, Ellis is originally from Virginia and is coming from fire-fighting in Saudi Arabia.

“He is Bahrain at the moment. He is on a contract to do fire-fighting and fire prevention in Bahrain. That’s just off the east coast of Saudi Arabia in the Arabian Sea,” Shanahan explains.

The town’s new hire will not only give the volunteers on the job a better sense of direction, Shanahan says it will also give the town another added layer of protection it did not have before.

“They are very dedicated hard working people, and we hope this will give them that added support to that they might not necessarily able to have without a full time fire chief here,” Shanahan says. “It’s going to be a huge step in the right direction. We simply don’t have the funds to be able to afford a full time fire department, but having a fire chief that can be there as often as he needs to be, to do what he needs to do, is going to be a great asset for the town.”

Ellis is expected to begin his role as full-time fire chief in February.

