Preventing fires in your home this winter

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With so many fires happening around the country and in Michiana, fire officials are urging residents to take the steps to stay safe this winter.

Space heaters are a big cause of winter fires.

Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone said space heaters should always be at least three feet away from furniture and other objects.

They should never be plugged into an extension cord, and you should turn them off when you leave the house or go to bed.

“They generate a lot of heat and if you’re using one of the ones that’s most popular that has a grate on the front, it’s easy for those to get an excess of 150 degrees,” said Cherrone. “So, that means small children and pets can easily touch those and get a thermal burn from that.”

Smoke alarms should be installed in every bedroom, in hallways leading to bedrooms and on each level of your home.

They should be replaced every 10 years and tested monthly. If they are battery operated, the batteries should be replaced every year.

Carbon monoxide alarms should be installed on every level that’s at least 15 feet away from a source of carbon monoxide. Sources include wood burning fireplaces, exhaust from motor vehicles and natural gas fueled appliances.

