Man accused of killing two people in Benton Harbor heading to trial

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The man suspected of a double homicide in Benton Harbor back on Christmas Eve is going to trial.

Dwand Carter is facing two counts of open murder. Police say he shot and killed two people back on Dec. 24.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the victims were 38-year-old Kevin Hill Sr. and 37-year-old Ayria McDowell, who was Carter’s estranged girlfriend. McDowell’s aunt testified in the preliminary hearing, saying her niece was afraid Carter was going to kill her.

Since Carter faces open murder charges, a jury can consider first-degree murder, which means he could potentially face life in prison without parole.

His trial is set to begin on April 19.

