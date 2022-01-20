Advertisement

Lt. Tim Williams holds last D.A.R.E. graduation before retirement

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 19, 2022
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka Police Lt. Tim Williams held his last D.A.R.E. program graduation on Wednesday before his retirement.

It was extra special for another reason – Williams was back at the same school where he hosted his first graduation 20 years ago! Williams got a standing ovation after speaking to the crowd of parents, students, and teachers at Hums Elementary.

Williams was able to share his thoughts on his own legacy of some 200 graduations, over 15,000 D.A.R.E. students, and what he hopes comes next for the D.A.R.E. program.

“I hope I made an impact!” Williams says. “I hope that I was able to reach the children in the community and give them the right message for them to be able to succeed and have their dreams come true.

“I hope that we can continue programs, like the D.A.R.E. program, in the community here,” he continued. “The community deserves it. Just remember that it only takes one bad choice to take everything away. So, I want you to be the best you that you can be. Remember your choices don’t just affect you – they affect everyone!”

Williams has been a D.A.R.E. officer for 20 years but has proudly served as a Mishawaka police officer for 34 years.

