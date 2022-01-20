Jeff Jeffers elected to Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The late dean of local sports, Jeff Jeffers, has been elected to the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame.

Jeff graced the airwaves of WNDU for over 40 years before passing away in 2017 at the age of 64. While Jeff covered all aspects of sports in the region, he was synonymous with his coverage of Notre Dame football.

Jeff received an honorary monogram from ND in 2006 for his lifetime support of the school. Jeff was also enshrined in the Indiana Football Hall of Fame in 2008 for his contributions to the growth of the game of football in the South Bend area.

As WHME Sports Director and co-host of “Countdown to Kickoff” Chuck Freeby said in a tweet Thursday afternoon, it’s a well-deserved and long overdue honor for our former friend and long-time colleague here at WNDU.

I am thrilled to report that my friend and colleague at @WNDU, the late Jeff Jeffers, has been elected to the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame! Well-deserved! Long overdue! @ReillyJeffers…so happy for your family! pic.twitter.com/xeFtEhQygD — Chuck Freeby 46 Sports (@46Sports) January 20, 2022

