Jeff Jeffers elected to Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The late dean of local sports, Jeff Jeffers, has been elected to the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame.

Jeff graced the airwaves of WNDU for over 40 years before passing away in 2017 at the age of 64. While Jeff covered all aspects of sports in the region, he was synonymous with his coverage of Notre Dame football.

Jeff received an honorary monogram from ND in 2006 for his lifetime support of the school. Jeff was also enshrined in the Indiana Football Hall of Fame in 2008 for his contributions to the growth of the game of football in the South Bend area.

As WHME Sports Director and co-host of “Countdown to Kickoff” Chuck Freeby said in a tweet Thursday afternoon, it’s a well-deserved and long overdue honor for our former friend and long-time colleague here at WNDU.

