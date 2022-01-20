Advertisement

Indiana Dept. of Health hosting free COVID-19 vaccination, testing site in Elkhart

Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:47 PM EST
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Health is offering testing and vaccinations in Elkhart.

The drive-thru clinic is at Elkhart Fire Station 3, which is located at 1612 W. Mishawaka Road. It runs from 12 p.m. to 8 pm. this week through Saturday

Free vaccines, including booster shots and pediatric doses, will be available.

PCR and rapid tests are also available at no cost, but per the Indiana Department of Health’s guidelines, the rapid tests are only for those 18 and under or symptomatic people ages 50+.

For more information on testing and getting vaccinated in Indiana, click here. You can pre-register at this location, but walk-ins are also welcome.

