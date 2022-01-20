Advertisement

Doomsday Clock stays at 100 seconds to midnight

The Doomsday was set on Thursday at 100 seconds until midnight, the same time it has been since...
The Doomsday was set on Thursday at 100 seconds until midnight, the same time it has been since 2020.(Source: BULLETIN OF THE ATOMIC SCIENTISTS/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Happy birthday to the Doomsday Clock.

The world’s gauge to global destruction has been ticking for exactly 75 years.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists created the clock in 1947 to spark conversations about threats to humanity.

Thursday, it was set at 100 seconds until midnight, the same time it has been since 2020.

It’s the closest the clock has put the world to apocalypse in its history.

“In 2019 we called it the new abnormal, and it has unfortunately persisted,” Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said in a news release.

The group cited tensions between U.S. and its rivals Russia and China, nuclear weapons, the rise of hypersonic weaponry, climate change, the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and misinformation as reasons for its concerns.

It urged leaders to come together to quickly address the many critical issues, and it urged people around the world to demand change.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

WNDU FAW
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Snow Ending, Sunshine Returns Friday
The 27-year-old was last seen January 15 on the west side of South Bend.
South Bend Police searching for missing 27-year-old man
Rezoning approved for new apartment building near Notre Dame
Rezoning approved for new apartment building near Notre Dame
The university’s plans to build new parking lots on the eastern edge of campus were the target...
University of Notre Dame plans to build new parking lots on edge of campus
A recent South Africa study is giving health officials new hope that people who are infected...
Health officials hopeful omicron could get us out of pandemic

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Jury selection begins in federal trial over Floyd’s killing
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office on Tuesday,...
Georgia DA asks for special grand jury in election probe
According to a new study, no amount of alcohol is beneficial for heart health.
No alcohol is good for heart health, new report finds
Jeff Jeffers elected to Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame
Amazon is opening a physical clothing store in California.
Take a look at an Amazon clothing store