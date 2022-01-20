Advertisement

Delays in mail delivery affecting some utility customers in Goshen

If you're concerned about the timely delivery, Goshen Utilities has several other payment options.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Delays in mail delivery are affecting some utility customers in Goshen by causing their payments to be late.

If you’re concerned about the timely delivery, Goshen Utilities has several other payment options. They include:

  • The Goshen Utility Business Office walk-up counter (located at 203 S. 5th St.), which is open to the public during regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Face coverings are required by order of the Elkhart County Health Department.
  • A 24-hour payment drop box that is located just south of the Utilities office in the alley behind the Police Department (located at 111 E. Jefferson St.). YOU’RE ASKED TO NOT DEPOSIT CASH IN THIS BOX.
  • An online payment portal.

Customers who have not received their bills are encouraged to call the office at 574-533-9399.

And for customers who received a late fee, Goshen Utilities will offer a waiver for the months of January and February.

For more information on making utilities payments, click here.

