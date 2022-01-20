Advertisement

City of South Bend ready to launch energy assistance, solar savings initiative

By Mark Peterson
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend is ready to launch its energy assistance and solar savings initiative.

Grants of up to $10,000 will be awarded for solar installation projects or for energy savings projects, such as insulation, lighting, or HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) improvements.

The grant program targets a variety of community partners.

“We’ll include local nonprofits, schools, libraries medical facilities and grocery stores or places of worship,” says Evelyn Bauman, South Bend’s director of sustainability.

“We’re excited because solar brings a lot of benefits,” says South Bend Mayor James Mueller. “Not just to the environment, but also to our organizations, bottom line. It means they can invest more in their core mission.”

The program is being funded with $300,000 from the American Rescue Plan.

