Advertisement

Work on temporary traffic signals at McKinley Highway, Ash Road intersection expected to begin Wednesday

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Work on temporary traffic signals at a St. Joseph County intersection has been pushed back until Wednesday.

On the night of Thursday, Jan. 13, there was an accident at the intersection of McKinley Highway and Ash Road. The traffic signal controller was damaged in the accident.

Right now, the intersection is a four-way stop. St. Joseph County is working to re-establish the electrical service so that a temporary operating system can be installed.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Alexis Piotrociwz laying along the side of the road....
Officials identify woman found dead after crash over the weekend in St. Joseph County
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Back above freezing Tuesday afternoon
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Winter Storm Watch Issued
Justin Miller
UPDATE: Man charged in Mercedes Lain murder case sentenced to 65 years in prison
Tiny houses to provide housing for homeless vets in Mishawaka.
Tiny houses causing big commotion in Mishawaka

Latest News

All eastbound lanes were reopened after 2 p.m.
UPDATE: Eastbound lanes on Indiana Toll Road reopen after semi fire
Some residents on a stretch of roadway where no trucks are allowed say the rule is routinely...
Residents express traffic concerns near intersection of Poppy Road, Old Cleveland Road
The detour will be Snow Road to Cleveland Avenue to Browntown Road.
Holden Road in Berrien County closed
Crews have closed off the outer lane, which is allowing workers to repair the eroding riverbank...
Lincolnway East riverbank repairs expected to be complete by mid-January