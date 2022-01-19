Work on temporary traffic signals at McKinley Highway, Ash Road intersection expected to begin Wednesday

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Work on temporary traffic signals at a St. Joseph County intersection has been pushed back until Wednesday.

On the night of Thursday, Jan. 13, there was an accident at the intersection of McKinley Highway and Ash Road. The traffic signal controller was damaged in the accident.

Right now, the intersection is a four-way stop. St. Joseph County is working to re-establish the electrical service so that a temporary operating system can be installed.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.