Wednesday’s Child: Aiyanna’s next chapter

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Creative and kind are two words used to describe a Michigan foster child in need of adoption. Grant Me Hope sent us the story of 11-year-old Aiyanna.

Aiyanna is in the 6th grade. She’s a good student who likes to be creative.

“I like to go outside and do like art stuff. I like to draw, color and paint,” said Aiyanna.

She’s an avid reader. Aiyanna is working her way through the Harry Potter series. But that’s not all she likes to read.

“I like to like read comics books and magazines,” explained Aiyanna.

As for career goals, Aiyanna is open to the idea of working with animals.

“I probably want to be a veterinarian because I love animals. I like dogs, cats, dolphins, turtles. I basically like every animal except for alligators,” said Aiyanna.

Aiyanna has a clear vision of her future with a new family.

“I’m like picturing of two parents, a mom and a dad or a mom and a mom or a dad and a dad, any kind of parent. An older brother, an older sister and a younger sister and dogs and a cat,” said Aiyanna.

She also dreams of a backyard with a trampoline and swings.

If you would like to learn more about Aiyanna, click here for information from the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and Grant Me Hope.

