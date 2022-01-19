Advertisement

St. Joseph County planning morgue with COVID-19 relief money

The St. Joseph County Council votes to take legal action against the new maps for commissioner...
The St. Joseph County Council votes to take legal action against the new maps for commissioner elections.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - St. Joseph County is looking to spend some of its federal COVID-19 relief money to open a county morgue.

The St. Joseph County coroner’s office is now using a cooler at a local cemetery to store six or seven bodies at a time since it doesn’t have its own facility, the South Bend Tribune reported.

The County Council voted this past week to allocate $380,000 in American Rescue Plan funding for the coroner to buy and renovate space for a morgue.

“The real reason I would like to have a morgue here is to have a warm place for families to ID their loved ones,” Coroner Dr. Patricia Jordan said. “We’re trying to make the most unpleasant day in a person’s life somewhat palatable.”

The coroner’s office handles nearly 500 death cases a year, which include not only homicides, suicides, fatal crashes and drug overdoses, but also unattended deaths by natural causes or those that occur under unusual circumstances.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Alexis Piotrociwz laying along the side of the road....
Officials identify woman found dead after crash over the weekend in St. Joseph County
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Back above freezing Tuesday afternoon
South Bend police are charging Rhyeeme McCleod in connection with a midday shooting that...
Man charged in connection to Jan. 13th shooting
A light glaze of freezing rain has created some slick conditions across Michiana.
Freezing rain creates slick roads across Michiana
Tiny houses to provide housing for homeless vets in Mishawaka.
Tiny houses causing big commotion in Mishawaka

Latest News

The university’s plans to build new parking lots on the eastern edge of campus were the target...
University of Notre Dame plans to build new parking lots on edge of campus
Benton Harbor Area Schools evaluate Superintendent Dr. Andraé Townsel as ‘Highly Effective’
Michigan's House of Representatives approved COVID stimulus package Monday.
Michigan House cancels voting for week due to COVID-19 cases
The Indiana Statehouse is in Indianapolis.
Election security legislation passes through Indiana House committee