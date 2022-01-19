Advertisement

South Bend Police searching for missing 27-year-old man

The 27-year-old was last seen January 15 on the west side of South Bend.
The 27-year-old was last seen January 15 on the west side of South Bend.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in South Bend are searching for a missing 27-year-old man.

Vincent Griffis was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 15, on the west side of South Bend. Griffis is 5′10″ and weighs 150 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair that is mid-back length.

He may be wearing a gray flannel jacket with red stripes. He is believed to be traveling on foot.

If you have any information about Griffis’ whereabouts, please contact Detective Bruno Martinsky at 574-235-9204 or 574-235-9201.

