South Bend Police searching for missing 27-year-old man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in South Bend are searching for a missing 27-year-old man.

Vincent Griffis was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 15, on the west side of South Bend. Griffis is 5′10″ and weighs 150 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair that is mid-back length.

He may be wearing a gray flannel jacket with red stripes. He is believed to be traveling on foot.

If you have any information about Griffis’ whereabouts, please contact Detective Bruno Martinsky at 574-235-9204 or 574-235-9201.

