Advertisement

Troopers confirm 2 Marines dead in military truck crash in North Carolina

Military vehicle crash
Military vehicle crash(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Two Marines have died and several others critically injured after a military truck crashed in Onslow County.

The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Highway 210, that’s between Verona and Holly Ridge.

Sgt. Devin Rich with the Highway Patrol said the Marine 7-ton truck was making a right turn onto U.S. 17, lost control, and overturned.

The Marines were thrown from the truck.

Rich said they will be investigating how fast the truck was going, “but we do know it was a little too fast for the right turn.”

A total of 19 Marines were on the truck. The sergeant said he knows that two victims were flown to area hospitals.

The Marines are assigned to the 2nd Marines Logistics Group which is based at Camp Lejeune.

Onslow County has sent multiple rescue units to the scene, while Camp Lejeune tells us that base fire and emergency services are on scene providing support. Ambulances also came from Pender and Jones counties.

Troopers say U.S. 17 is expected to reopen shortly to traffic.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Back into the teens Wednesday; Winter Storm Watch Issued
wndu faw
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lake Effect Snow Overnight and into Thursday
When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Alexis Piotrociwz laying along the side of the road....
Officials identify woman found dead after crash over the weekend in St. Joseph County
Justin Miller
UPDATE: Man charged in Mercedes Lain murder case sentenced to 65 years in prison
Tiny houses to provide housing for homeless vets in Mishawaka.
Tiny houses causing big commotion in Mishawaka

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats,...
LIVE: Biden says nation weary from COVID, but US in a better place
FILE - The "Siren" logo hangs outside a Starbucks coffee shop, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in...
Starbucks nixes vaccine mandate after Supreme Court ruling
If you're concerned about the timely delivery, Goshen Utilities has several other payment...
Delays in mail delivery affecting some utility customers in Goshen
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead