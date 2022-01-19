Advertisement

Rezoning approved for new apartment building near Notre Dame

By Monica Murphy
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - During a meeting Tuesday night, the South Bend Plan Commission unanimously voted to rezone property at the southeast corner of State Road 23 and Corby.

Now, Holladay Properties hopes to build a new multi-story apartment building there.

The project, called 5 Corners, is getting a lot of support from the community and residents.

“It’s going to be a great project we think. We have done two or three other similar projects in the Chicago, suburban markets and they have been hits,” said Chairman with Holladay Properties John Phair.

The apartment project would house Notre Dame grads, faculty, and staff, and would have underground parking and even small offices to accommodate those working from home.

“I think it’s a little bit different than anything that’s been built in the Eddy Street Commons area. It is not geared towards students or undergraduates,” said Phair.

“This is a great project for South Bend and for the area. I think a lot of people have seen the development that’s been happening around Eddy Street Commons, and this is just an extension of all the positive development that’s been happening there,” said Director of Planning for the City of South Bend Tim Corcoran.

Developers said they held neighborhood meetings to get residents’ feedback.

People complained that it was originally too tall and too big.

“The project is far different today than where it started...We re-designed the project to accommodate their desires,” said Phair.

It is now four stories with 103 units.

Developers also said they put thought into the design.

“When the State Department of Transportation realigned State Road 23, a lot of the underground utilities and over ground utilities were still left in place. These become constraints to the development. So, there are some large pipes underground as well as some overhead transmission lines that they needed to design around,” Corcoran said.

The South Bend City Council will now vote on this project at a meeting on Jan. 24.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Back into the teens Wednesday; Winter Storm Watch Issued
When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Alexis Piotrociwz laying along the side of the road....
Officials identify woman found dead after crash over the weekend in St. Joseph County
Justin Miller
UPDATE: Man charged in Mercedes Lain murder case sentenced to 65 years in prison
Tiny houses to provide housing for homeless vets in Mishawaka.
Tiny houses causing big commotion in Mishawaka
The best way to detect the COVID-19 virus is to test repeatedly, especially if the patient is...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Work on temporary traffic signals at McKinley Highway, Ash Road intersection expected to begin Wednesday
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police seeking participants for 2022 National Missing Children’s Day poster contest
The university’s plans to build new parking lots on the eastern edge of campus were the target...
University of Notre Dame plans to build new parking lots on edge of campus