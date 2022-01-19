Rezoning approved for new apartment building near Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - During a meeting Tuesday night, the South Bend Plan Commission unanimously voted to rezone property at the southeast corner of State Road 23 and Corby.

Now, Holladay Properties hopes to build a new multi-story apartment building there.

The project, called 5 Corners, is getting a lot of support from the community and residents.

“It’s going to be a great project we think. We have done two or three other similar projects in the Chicago, suburban markets and they have been hits,” said Chairman with Holladay Properties John Phair.

The apartment project would house Notre Dame grads, faculty, and staff, and would have underground parking and even small offices to accommodate those working from home.

“I think it’s a little bit different than anything that’s been built in the Eddy Street Commons area. It is not geared towards students or undergraduates,” said Phair.

“This is a great project for South Bend and for the area. I think a lot of people have seen the development that’s been happening around Eddy Street Commons, and this is just an extension of all the positive development that’s been happening there,” said Director of Planning for the City of South Bend Tim Corcoran.

Developers said they held neighborhood meetings to get residents’ feedback.

People complained that it was originally too tall and too big.

“The project is far different today than where it started...We re-designed the project to accommodate their desires,” said Phair.

It is now four stories with 103 units.

Developers also said they put thought into the design.

“When the State Department of Transportation realigned State Road 23, a lot of the underground utilities and over ground utilities were still left in place. These become constraints to the development. So, there are some large pipes underground as well as some overhead transmission lines that they needed to design around,” Corcoran said.

The South Bend City Council will now vote on this project at a meeting on Jan. 24.

