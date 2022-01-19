Advertisement

Michigan State Police seeking participants for 2022 National Missing Children’s Day poster contest

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police(WILX)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - The Michigan State Police Missing Children’s Clearinghouse is inviting 5th grade students statewide to participate in the 2022 National Missing Children’s Day poster contest.

The annual contest promotes child safety while discussing the issue of missing or exploited children. There are more than 900 missing children in Michigan currently.

Michigan’s winning artist will have a shot to win the national contest, which includes a free trip to Washington D.C. and their artwork being featured as the National Missing Children’s Day poster.

The contest rules are as follows:

  • Applicants must be in the 5th grade
  • Original artwork should reflect the theme “Bringing Our Children Home” with the phrase included somewhere on the poster
  • Digitally produced images, collages, cut-outs, and stamping will not be eligible for consideration
  • The finished product must measure 8 ½ by 14 inches

The application for this year’s contest can be found HERE and submissions must be postmarked by Jan. 28.

National Missing Children’s Day is Wednesday, May 25 - a date selected in 1983 by then-President Ronald Reagan in memory of Etan Patz, a 6-year-old boy who disappeared from a New York City street corner on May 25, 1979.

