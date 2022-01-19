Man dead after house fire in Niles Township

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a house fire in Niles Township on Tuesday.

It happened in the 3100 block of S. Third Street around 1:15 p.m. Officials say when they entered the home, they found a 79-year-old man dead in the living room. His name has not been released at this time.

Officials say smoke was first spotted at the home by a road department employee working in the area. He tried knocking on the door to help, but there was no answer.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Press Release from Niles Charter Township Fire Department:

On Tuesday, January 18th at 1:15 pm, the Niles Township Fire Department, along with the City of Niles Fire Department and Southwest Michigan Community Ambulance were dispatched to a structure fire in the 3100 block of S. Third Street in Niles Township.

Upon arrival, crews made entry to the residence and immediately located the fire and the 79-year-old male homeowner, deceased, in the living room.

The fire was extinguished quickly and the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit was called in to investigate the fire. The investigation is ongoing, but the cause of the fire is undetermined as of this morning.

Smoke was first spotted coming from the eves of the home by a Road Department employee working in the area with utility workers. He knocked on the door with no answer several times while the fire department was responding, but was not able to make entry to the locked door.

The Niles Township Fire Department was also assisted by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Niles Township Road Patrol division, Detective Bureau, and Victim Services Unit.

