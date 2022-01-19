First Alert Forecast: Temperatures Drop with Heavy Lake Effect Likely

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Temperatures dropping throughout the day. By lunchtime the temps will be near the lower 20s with the trend continuing downward into the teens through the evening. Winds will be out of the north and west and eventually turn the lake effect snow machine on by the evening. Lake snow is likely from South Bend on to the west. A heavy band of lake effect is likely to set up overnight. Daytime high of 22 with temps falling.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Lake effect snow will continue west of US-31. This lake effect snow band will be locally heavy and drop between 1-2 inches per hour at times. Within the band visibility will be reduced and roads will be hazardous and slick. Outside of this area we will see mostly cloudy skies and a few light snow showers. Temperatures will fall into the lower teens with wind chills in the single digits. Low of 12.

THURSDAY: Lake effect snow continues west of US-31 this is likely through the morning commute. Locally heavy snow will continue to create hazardous road conditions as well as reduced visibility. Anyone traveling west to Chicago should plan for extra time and a slow commute through Berrien, LaPorte and Porter counties. Snow could locally be north of 6-8 inches in spots. Lake effect snow shuts off by the late afternoon and early evening. Outside of the snow band, just a few snow showers or flurries through the day. Mostly cloudy and breezy with a high right around 20 and a wind chill in the lower teens. High of 20.

Lake Effect Snow Expected:

Berrien County, Michigan:

Coloma: 4″-8″

St. Joseph/Benton Harbor: 4″-8″

Stevensville: 4″-8″

Berrien Springs: 1″-4″

Buchanan: 1″-4″

Niles: 1″-3″

New Buffalo: 4″-8″

Cass County, Michigan:

Dowagiac: C-1″

Cassopolis: C-1″

Edwardsburg: C-1″

La Porte County, Indiana:

Michigan City: 4″-8″

Hamlet: 1″-4″

La Porte: 4″-8″

New Durham: 1″-4″

Kingsford Heights: 1″-4″

St. Joseph County, Indiana:

South Bend: C-2″

Mishawaka: C-1″

Granger: C-1″

North Liberty: C-2″

Walkerton: C-2″

Elkhart County, Indiana:

Elkhart: Dusting

Middlebury: Flakes

Wakarusa: Dusting

Nappanee: Dusting

Starke County, Indiana:

Hamlet: 1″-4″

Knox: 1″-4″

North Judson: C-2″

Bass Lake: C-1″

Marshall County, Indiana:

Bremen: Dusting

Plymouth: Dusting

Bourbon: Dusting

Argos: Dusting

Culver: Dusting

Walnut: Flakes

***These numbers could still change depending on the location of the heaviest snow band***

FRIDAY: The winds will stay out of the north and east on Friday with mostly sunny skies. We will be looking for temperatures to hang steady in the lower 20s during the afternoon with a few more clouds moving in later in the evening. High of 22.

LONGE RANGE: A clipper moves through over the weekend with a period of some light snow showers on Saturday and Sunday. It will remain cold through next week with more chances for some light snow showers. No big system snow is expected through the next 10 days. Some lake effect snow is likely. Keep checking back for the latest on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, January 18th, 2022

Tuesday’s High: 42

Tuesday’s Low: 22

Precipitation: 0.00″

Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.