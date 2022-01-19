Advertisement

Daniel Radcliffe to play ‘Weird Al’ in biopic

By CNN Staff and Gray News staff
Jan. 19, 2022
(CNN) - From playing Harry Potter in his youth to singing parodies of top 40 songs in a new biopic, Daniel Radcliffe is showing that he has serious range.

The British actor is set to portray “Weird Al” Yankovic in a Roku film about the comedy recording artist’s life.

The film, titled “WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story,” will explore “every facet” of the singer’s life, according to a press release from Roku.

Yankovic released a cheeky statement saying he was “absolutely thrilled” about Radcliffe’s casting.

“When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork,” Yankovic said in the statement. “I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule.

“And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

"Weird Al" Yankovic released a cheeky statement saying he was "absolutely thrilled" about...


The singer co-wrote the film, along with Eric Appel. Appel is also the director of the biopic, which is produced by Funny or Die and Tango.

Production is scheduled to start next month in Los Angeles.

It will be available exclusively on the Roku channel.

