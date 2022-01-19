Advertisement

Couple married for 80 years reunites in hospital after COVID-19 separated them

Sterman and Virgie Young have been married for 80 years. They have been separated since they...
Sterman and Virgie Young have been married for 80 years. They have been separated since they received a COVID-19 diagnosis. They were able to be reunited for a visit.(Covenant Health)
By Emily Van de Riet and Amber Stegall
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) – A husband and wife who have been married for 80 years were recently separated due to a double COVID-19 diagnosis. But after many days apart, they were finally reunited in a hospital room.

Sterman Young, a 100-year-old World War II veteran, and his 96-year-old wife Virgie Young were both recently diagnosed with COVID-19, KCBD reports. Sterman Young has been hospitalized at Covenant Health for 10 days. While his wife was not hospitalized, they were not able to see each other since they both became sick.

But after finally being reunited for a visit, their advice is to keep loving each other and stick to “‘til death do us part” forever.

The couple lived on neighboring farms in north Texas when they were young and eloped on July 3, 1941. They settled in the city of Post, Texas, in 1947 and had three children. They now have grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Five years ago, the House of Representatives of the 85th Texas Legislature issued a resolution congratulating the Youngs on their 75th wedding anniversary.

No further details on Sterman Young’s condition in the hospital were released.

Copyright 2022 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Alexis Piotrociwz laying along the side of the road....
Officials identify woman found dead after crash over the weekend in St. Joseph County
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Back above freezing Tuesday afternoon
South Bend police are charging Rhyeeme McCleod in connection with a midday shooting that...
Man charged in connection to Jan. 13th shooting
A light glaze of freezing rain has created some slick conditions across Michiana.
Freezing rain creates slick roads across Michiana
Tiny houses to provide housing for homeless vets in Mishawaka.
Tiny houses causing big commotion in Mishawaka

Latest News

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police seeking participants for 2022 National Missing Children’s Day poster contest
Rakayo Vinson was convicted of three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three...
Man guilty on all counts in Wisconsin shooting that killed 3
FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013, during the Electronic...
Microsoft buys game maker Activision Blizzard for about $70 billion
The university’s plans to build new parking lots on the eastern edge of campus were the target...
University of Notre Dame plans to build new parking lots on edge of campus