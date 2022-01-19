Celebrating National Popcorn Day at The Dutch Kernel

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - National Popcorn Day is Wednesday, January 19.

Whether you like your popcorn salty or sweet, it’s the day to celebrate Indiana’s official state snack.

16 Morning News Now stopped by The Dutch Kernel in Elkhart Wednesday morning.

Owner Mary Jess said they have more than 40 different popcorn flavors at any given time.

“Some of the top ones are the Heart City Mix which is like a Chicago style [with] your caramel and cheese,” Jess said. “And then a runner up is Amish Crack.”

In celebration of National Popcorn Day, The Dutch Kernel is offering a complimentary popcorn bar and 15 percent off storewide on Wednesday.

