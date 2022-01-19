Advertisement

Benton Harbor Area Schools evaluate Superintendent Dr. Andraé Townsel as ‘Highly Effective’

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Area Schools Board of Education unanimously gave Superintendent Dr. Andraé Townsel his evaluation for his second year as superintendent, ranking his performance as “highly effective.”

The school board gave the superintendent his evaluation at a special meeting. Board President Dashuna Robinson praised Dr. Townsel for his work with parents and teachers, and for making the students his number one priority.

Townsel is thanking the board for this evaluation, calling his work at the district a privilege and a pleasure.

Press release from Benton Harbor Area Schools:

President Dashuna Robinson chaired the evaluation committee, which received input from board members.

President Robinson stated, “Dr. Townsel has committed his efforts to rebranding Benton Harbor Area Schools through the development of a communications plan that has strengthened parental, community, and stakeholder support and belief in the potential of positive outcomes for District performance. Dr. Townsel has done an exceptional job with fiscal responsibility and led the district in its strategic planning efforts. We have successfully redefined our mission, vision and goals, in the areas of academics, learning environment, communication, personnel, and the operations of our facilities. Dr. Townsel has developed a productive relationship with the Teachers’ Union, increased pay for our teachers and academic support staff, and is working to further improve the overall climate and culture of BHAS to support his efforts in developing a highly effective leadership team. The Board of Education looks forward to future achievements, as there is still great work ahead. Tiger Nation is being revitalized!”

“Under Dr. Townsel’s leadership, our school district continues to thrive and move forward.  The students are his number one priority and he makes every effort to keep all stakeholders abreast of what is going on in our district,” Trustee Rockette-Martin said. “While we may not have arrived in some areas, Dr. Townsel maintains a steady focus on continuous improvement toward excellence.”

Dr. Townsel expressed his gratitude for the high marks stating, “Turning around a school district is a process, not an event. Don’t rush the process, trust the process. It is a privilege and pleasure to work alongside some of the most dedicated educators in the state of Michigan. Our students deserve the best, and we are committed to giving them our best. We have an amazing board of education, administrators, teachers, staff, parents/guardians, and amazing students. I am blessed to be a part of Tiger Nation.”

The superintendent is the only District staff member directly hired and supervised by the Board of Education.

For the evaluation, the Board used a tool developed by the Michigan Association of School Boards. Each trustee ranked Dr. Townsel’s effectiveness in five areas: governance and board relations, community relations, staff relationships, business and finance, and instructional leadership. The superintendent provided information and supporting documents about his accomplishments.

