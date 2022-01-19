79-year-old man killed in Niles Township house fire

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - New details after a fire broke out in Niles Township on Tuesday afternoon that killed a 79-year-old man.

Officials have yet to release the victim’s name while they investigate unanswered questions to how it all started and if the fire is what killed the homeowner inside.

While few signs of damage are visible from outside the house, you can see where a Berrien County Roads Department employee first saw smoke coming from the eves of the home at 3121 S. 3rd St. around 1:15 PM Tuesday afternoon.

The worker knocked on the front door several times with no response while waiting for fire crews to arrive.

The Niles Township Fire Department says the fire didn’t take long to put out, but they couldn’t save the man inside who was already dead when they found him.

The 79-year-old was the homeowner.

The home is located just past the state line just a few blocks west of M-51.

Relatives spent a few hours at the house on Wednesday, but they did not want to be interviewed.

As of Wed. morning, the fire’s cause is said to be undetermined, but an investigation is still ongoing.

It’s also unclear how the victim died or whether the fire had something to do with it.

There are no reports of any other injuries or damage stemming from the incident.

