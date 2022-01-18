Winter fun continues at Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboard Area

JONES, Mich. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a fun way to spend these cold winter days, head to Jones, Michigan.

Swiss Valley Ski and Snowboard Area opened for the season in December.

Upgrades in their snow making system helped them open earlier than other ski resorts to the north.

Ski lessons are available to all ages, and the dining areas are open for guests to enjoy food and drinks.

“If they are here visiting from a warm weather state, we can rent them clothing and the equipment and anything they need,” said Jamie Stafne, general manager. “So, they really just need to get here and be ready to experience some winter fun.”

For information on hours and rates at Swiss Valley, click here.

