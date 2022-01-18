Advertisement

Winter fun continues at Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboard Area

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES, Mich. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a fun way to spend these cold winter days, head to Jones, Michigan.

Swiss Valley Ski and Snowboard Area opened for the season in December.

Upgrades in their snow making system helped them open earlier than other ski resorts to the north.

Ski lessons are available to all ages, and the dining areas are open for guests to enjoy food and drinks.

“If they are here visiting from a warm weather state, we can rent them clothing and the equipment and anything they need,” said Jamie Stafne, general manager. “So, they really just need to get here and be ready to experience some winter fun.”

For information on hours and rates at Swiss Valley, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Back above freezing Tuesday afternoon
When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Alexis Piotrociwz laying along the side of the road....
Officials identify woman found dead after crash over the weekend in St. Joseph County
South Bend police are charging Rhyeeme McCleod in connection with a midday shooting that...
Man charged in connection to Jan. 13th shooting
A light glaze of freezing rain has created some slick conditions across Michiana.
Freezing rain creates slick roads across Michiana
Lakeland Teacher shares impact of student who passed away from bone cancer
Lakeland teacher shares impact made by student who passed away from bone cancer

Latest News

WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Mild Tuesday Before More Lake Effect Snow By Thursday Morning
Tiny houses to provide housing for homeless vets in Mishawaka.
Tiny houses causing big commotion in Mishawaka
Troop Town Project
Troop Town Project
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast