Tiny houses causing big commotion in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Efforts are being made to bring housing for homeless veterans to Mishawaka, but neighbors are pushing back.

Last Tuesday, the Mishawaka Plan Commission approved of the Troop Town project, and now, approval is needed from the Common Council.

“Well what came out of the zoning meeting and planning meeting is that the public has questions. So, the people at Troop Town asked them to put their questions in writing so that they knew exactly what they were and they can address them at a, they’re planning another neighborhood meeting,” said Mike Compton, Mishawaka’s Fifth District Councilman.

The Troop Town project is set to be located on the NE corner of Jefferson Boulevard and Maplehurst Street.

The project will create eight tiny homes that will serve as transitional housing for homeless veterans. It would also provide services to help with things like mental health and employment.

Many neighbors in the area have stated that while they support the project and veterans, they do not support the plan in their neighborhood.

“The questions they have are typical for this kind of thing. Security, you know, how is this going to affect the neighborhood? Is it going to be secure? What will these buildings look like? It’s tiny homes in a more conventional neighborhood, so they’re curious about that and concerned about that, and then parking issues,” said Compton.

At the common council meeting, Compton stated that he has been in contact with Troop Town and has given them suggestions to help the project be better understood. For example, sharing documents that would list rules that tenants would need to follow.

“Have those available for the public to see. What is that, you know, what are they going to ask that person who lives there to comply by?.... And then some renditions of what they think the buildings are going to look like, and a plot plan, what is this all going to look like? If I was living right next door to it, those are things I’d want answered as well. I think they’re fair questions to ask,” said Compton.

Next month’s Common Council meeting will have the second reading, allowing the public to come and voice questions and concerns that they may have about the project. It is also when the vote to move the ordinance forward will take place.

