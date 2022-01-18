Advertisement

Teacher charged for leaving children home alone for two days and nights

Police arrested and charged Kerry Lyn Caviasca with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and...
By Evan Sobol, Erin Edwards and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB/Gray News) – A teacher was placed on leave after police say she left two children home alone for two days and two nights while she left the state.

According to WFSB, police arrested and charged Kerry Lyn Caviasca with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of reckless endangerment in the second degree.

Police said both children left alone were under 12 years old.

School officials for Waterbury Public Schools said the teacher has been placed on leave while the district investigates and released the following statement:

Waterbury Public Schools has been informed of a pending allegation regarding a Waterbury Public School staff member. The alleged actions do not represent the values of our district. The teacher has been placed on leave while the district conducts an investigation.

Neighbors and parents of former students were shocked to hear the news, many wondering why Caviasca didn’t leave the children with a family member, friend or neighbor.

Connecticut does not put an age on when kids can legally be left alone, so many have asked why she’s facing charges.

Law enforcement expert Lisa Daddio said every situation is different.

“It comes down to the maturity of the child. Are they by themselves? Are they caring for younger siblings? Is there a younger sibling in the home? Is there some type of limitation the child has?” Daddio explained.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

