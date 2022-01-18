Student involved in stabbing at Adams High School charged in juvenile court

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New court documents show the student involved in a stabbing at Adams High School last week has been charged in juvenile court.

The stabbing happened around 8 a.m. before the school day started on Jan 11. The victim, who is in stable condition, was stabbed in the ribs after the suspect allegedly tried to rob him of money and THC vape cartridges.

The suspect is facing multiple charges, including armed robbery and battery resulting in injury.

A hearing is scheduled for Monday.

