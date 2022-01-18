Advertisement

Officials identify woman found dead after crash over the weekend in St. Joseph County

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 21-year-old woman is dead after a crash this past weekend in St. Joseph County.

Police were called to the area of Strawberry Road and Hurd Road for a report of an unresponsive woman. When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Alexis Piotrociwz of Rolling Prairie laying along the side of the road.

Officials later found her car in a water-filled ditch. No other passengers were found.

Piotrowicz’s purse and phone were found in the water inside her vehicle. Investigators later learned that Piotrowicz was last seen leaving Fish Lake at approximately 11 p.m. Friday night.

The St. Joseph County Coroner made the preliminary determination on scene that Piotrociwz died from hypothermia following the crash.

