MLK Celebration Week returns to Lake Michigan College

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Lake Michigan College’s MLK Celebration Week returned Monday with a community-wide effort.

The college is honoring and celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with events built to create a true community celebration.

This year, there are both in-person and virtual events under the theme “I Have a Dream 2022: The Fierce Urgency of Now.” Events feature speakers, performances, round table discussions, and community service projects.

“Our work is far from over,” says Fred Upton, U.S. representative for Michigan’s 6th congressional district. “We know that we’ve made progress, but it’s not over. The ongoing mission to secure civil rights, equality, opportunity for all, regardless of class, creed, or color, is one that is critically important to the advancement of this society and the fabric of our institutions.”

The celebration continues Tuesday with a unified civil monuments project at 4 p.m.

