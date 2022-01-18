Man charged in Mercedes Lain murder case expected to be sentenced Tuesday

(WNDU) - The man charged in the death of 11-month-old Mercedes Lain last year is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Mercedes lived in Marshall County last August when a long-time friend of her father’s agreed to babysit. Reports say 37-year-old Justin Miller got into an argument with his girlfriend and Mercedes became agitated.

Miller said he backhanded the baby to keep her quiet, causing her head to hit a wall. Mercedes was next given a bottle, which calmed her down, but only until the argument later reignited. That’s when Miller said he smacked the child again, and that she went back down.

Miller said he awoke later that day and discovered the child was not moving. Miller loaded her body into his Jeep and drove to a rural area of Starke County where he wrapped the child’s body in a pink blanket, buried her, and spread debris to try and hide the grave.

Miller is expected to be sentenced to a prison term between 45 and 65 years.

