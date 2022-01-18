Advertisement

Judge appointed after St. Joseph County Council sues commissioners over new district boundaries for elected officials

By Mark Peterson
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like redistricting has brought a St. Joseph County judge out of retirement.

The St. Joseph County Council is suing the commissioners over controversial maps that spell out new district boundaries for elected officials.

Court documents indicate that the two sides have agreed to work with a mediator to resolve their differences. That mediator will be Judge Steven Hostetler, who retired in September.

The woman appointed to serve as his temporary replacement on the bench, Judge Mary Beth Bonaventura, will preside over the case.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after accident in Goshen
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Roads stay slick tonight; Back above freezing on Tuesday
South Bend police are charging Rhyeeme McCleod in connection with a midday shooting that...
Man charged in connection to Jan. 13th shooting
First Alert Forecast: Light lake effect snow showers Monday
First Alert Forecast: Light lake effect snow showers Monday
A LaGrange sixth grader has died after a four-year battle with cancer.
Jayden White passes away from cancer

Latest News

Students at Goshen Community Schools returning to classrooms Tuesday with mask requirement
Silver Alert for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. She may be with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.
Man charged in Mercedes Lain murder case expected to be sentenced Tuesday
When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Alexis Piotrociwz laying along the side of the road....
Officials identify woman found dead after crash over the weekend in St. Joseph County
This is the day we pause to remember the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. And this just...
Local man builds indoor farm in South Bend