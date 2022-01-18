Judge appointed after St. Joseph County Council sues commissioners over new district boundaries for elected officials

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like redistricting has brought a St. Joseph County judge out of retirement.

The St. Joseph County Council is suing the commissioners over controversial maps that spell out new district boundaries for elected officials.

Court documents indicate that the two sides have agreed to work with a mediator to resolve their differences. That mediator will be Judge Steven Hostetler, who retired in September.

The woman appointed to serve as his temporary replacement on the bench, Judge Mary Beth Bonaventura, will preside over the case.

