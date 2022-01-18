Advertisement

James Mueller, Dr. Mark Fox touch on omicron variant

Is the pandemic ending anytime soon?
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 17, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now is digging deeper on a comment made by the mayor of South Bend on Monday.

While speaking at a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, James Mueller made a mention about how we are rounding a corner and should be done with the pandemic in the coming weeks.

“And to get even bolder, I hope this is the last community event, big community event, hat is delayed or canceled because of COVID-19,” he said. “We are weeks away from turning the corner and putting this behind us once and for all. I know we are excited to get there, and right now it is a little disappointing.”

Mueller was referring to a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at the Century Center that was postponed until Feb. 21 due to COVID-19 precautions.

So how true is the mayor’s statement? Lauren Moss spoke with St. Joseph County Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox this afternoon to see what he had to say.

“I think we are certainly weeks away from being through the worst of the omicron phase,” Dr. Fox says. “We may have crested now or sometime in the next week, probably, we will hit our peak at omicron. And the recovery from that should almost be as rapid as the rise was. While it’s caused a lot of infections, the duration is going to be relatively short-lived.”

This does not mean COVID is going to disappear, but Dr. Fox says he’s hopeful that with vaccine-driven immunity and natural immunity, we will soon reach a point where COVID becomes like the flu.

