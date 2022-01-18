Advertisement

House slides off foundation in Washington state

By KIRO staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Wash. (KIRO) - A water main break appears to be what caused a house in Washington state to slide off its foundation and collapse.

Fire officials responded to a call for minor flooding around 4 a.m. Monday.

Once on the scene, crews saw water flowing from a house.

Shortly after investigating the surrounding area, they saw the structure start to move.

Two people inside the home were able to escape.

Dozens of other people in the neighborhood were forced to evacuate as authorities checked the area.

Copyright 2022 KIRO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Back above freezing Tuesday afternoon
When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Alexis Piotrociwz laying along the side of the road....
Officials identify woman found dead after crash over the weekend in St. Joseph County
South Bend police are charging Rhyeeme McCleod in connection with a midday shooting that...
Man charged in connection to Jan. 13th shooting
A light glaze of freezing rain has created some slick conditions across Michiana.
Freezing rain creates slick roads across Michiana
Lakeland Teacher shares impact of student who passed away from bone cancer
Lakeland teacher shares impact made by student who passed away from bone cancer

Latest News

FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013 the during the Electronic...
Microsoft buys game maker Activision Blizzard for about $70 billion
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is shown Thursday. Blinken is traveling to Ukraine amid...
Blinken to meet with senior Russian as Ukraine tensions soar
The TSA seized a record number of firearms at airports nationwide in 2021.
TSA seized record number of guns at airports in 2021
There has been an unprecedented demand for COVID-19 tests that's led to shortages. This week,...
Health Minute: How to get free home COVID-19 tests
A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
AT&T says it will delay some 5G after airlines raise alarms