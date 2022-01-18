First Alert Forecast: Mild Tuesday Before More Lake Effect Snow By Thursday Morning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: After a cold morning the temperatures will rise into the afternoon. Highs will be reached as the sun sets. A daytime high right around 37 degrees is expected with a mixture of clouds and sunshine throughout the day. High of 37.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Temperatures hover in the upper 30s to nearly 40 overnight ahead of the cold front. Highs will be near 39 degrees by the early hours of Wednesday. A few light sprinkles are possible before the sun comes up as the cold front moves through the area. Temperatures then begin to drop. Nighttime high of 39.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures begin to drop before the sun comes up. By lunchtime, the temperatures will be in the lower to middle 20s. Temperatures continue to come down into the teens in the early evening. It will be breezy as winds come out of the north and west. This will bring back lake effect snow late in the afternoon and continue it overnight and into Thursday. High of 22.

THURSDAY: Lake effect snow continues for parts of Michiana. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy and cold on Thursday afternoon. Lake effect snow will continue through the early evening before the winds shift and the lake snow shuts off. Some parts of the area could see between 3 and 6 inches of snow. High of 20.

Lake Effect Snow Expected:

Berrien County, Michigan:

Coloma: 2″-6″

St. Joseph/Benton Harbor: 2″-6″

Stevensville: 2″-6″

Berrien Springs: 2″-6″

Buchanan: 1″-3″

Niles: 1″-3″

New Buffalo: 2″-6″

Cass County, Michigan:

Dowagiac: C-1″

Cassopolis: C-1″

Edwardsburg: C-1″

La Porte County, Indiana:

Michigan City: 2″-6″

Hamlet: 1″-3″”

La Porte: 1″-3″

New Durham: 1″-3″

Kingsford Heights: 1″-3″

St. Joseph County, Indiana:

South Bend: 1″-3″

Mishawaka: 1″-3″

Granger: C-1″

North Liberty: 1″-3″

Walkerton: 1″-3″

Elkhart County, Indiana:

Elkhart: Flakes

Middlebury: Flakes

Wakarusa: C-1″

Nappanee: C-1″

Starke County, Indiana:

Hamlet: 1″-3″

Knox: 1″-3″

North Judson: C-1″

Bass Lake: C-1″

Marshall County, Indiana:

Bremen: C-1″

Plymouth: C-1″

Bourbon: C-1″

Argos: C-1″

Culver: C-1″

Walnut: Flakes

***These numbers could still change depending on the location of the heaviest snow band***

LONGE RANGE: More snow showers are likely over the weekend and into next week as the cold air will stick around. The pattern that is setting in is likely to bring bitterly cold air through the end of January and into the beginning of February. More chances for snow will follow along. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast.

Daily Climate Report: Monday, January 17th, 2022

Monday’s High: 30

Monday’s Low: 22

Precipitation: Trace

Snowfall: Trace

