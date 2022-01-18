Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo hosted its own celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

It happened at civic plaza Monday morning and featured a march to Community Missionary Baptist Church on Chapman Avenue. A lunch was also served for local kids at the Tolson Center.

The goal was to keep the spirit of Dr. King alive.

“We just got to keep striving as a whole,” says Robert Taylor, president of the Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo. “We got to keep communicating, keep having the most uncomfortable conversations because then that gets to the point. I think communication is everything. We have a lot of races and a lot of ethnicities in this country, and we are all different. We’re human, but we’re all different. So, without understanding we really don’t have anything.”

Taylor recommends having those tough conversations as often as possible to help build a better world.

