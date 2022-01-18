Election security legislation passes through Indiana House committee

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - A bill that will strengthen security around digital absentee ballot requests passed through the Indiana House elections committee.

Under the proposal, the bill requires Indiana voters to submit either their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their social security number when requesting an absentee ballot digitally.

This comes after Indiana saw a huge jump in digital absentee ballot applications in 2020, with nearly 250,000 submitted electronically.

