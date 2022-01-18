Bethel University honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Bethel University honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

Students and the community participated in pop-up style activities that focused on unity, reconciliation, and peace.

“Well, part of our heart is to help develop and make and send out leaders into our community,” says Colletta Rhoads, diversity and intercultural specialist at Bethel University. “And so, taking some time today to actually share some of his words, his intent allows to touch within themselves like ‘what is God’s call to action? How am I a part of actually building peace and unity in my community and on my school?’”

The community also wrote down prayers on colored paper and placed them on a large archway resembling the stained-glass windows at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Ga., where King was co-pastor from 1960 until his assassination in 1968.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.