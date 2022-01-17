Weekend series split between Buckeyes, Irish

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WNDU) - Similar to their series in South Bend earlier this month, both Ohio State and Notre Dame walk away from this weekend with just one win in two contests.

On Friday, it was the Irish who squeaked out a victory in overtime thanks to a Spencer Stastney game-winner.

Come Saturday, Ohio State dominated the Irish behind a Quinn Preston hat trick as they cruised to a 4-1 win.

Notre Dame will play their next five games at home; their next one comes against Boston College on Wednesday, January 19th at 7PM.

