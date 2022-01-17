Advertisement

Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations take place in South Bend

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, celebrations are being held in South Bend.

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic and voter registration will take place at the Charles Martin Youth Center.

The vaccine clinic will go until 1 p.m., and the voter registration until 2 p.m.

The 36th annual Community Service Breakfast at the Century Center was postponed because of COVID precautions.

But the community is still encouraged to honor Dr. King’s legacy.

“This year we chose the theme ‘Heal the Dream with Truth, Justice and Love,’” said Gladys Muhammad, chairperson of the MLK Day Celebration. “We chose it because of all of the turmoil going on in our country today. Not just COVID, but the democracy. So we thought, heal the dream. The dream of Dr. Martin Luther king.”

The Community Service Breakfast will take place on February 21st at the Century Center.

