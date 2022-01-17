Advertisement

Man charged in connection to Jan. 13th shooting

South Bend police are charging Rhyeeme McCleod in connection with a midday shooting that happened last week.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police have arrested 19-year-old Ryheeme McCleod in connection to a shooting which occured on January 13th.

He is facing preliminary charges of Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon.

According to a social media post from the police department, the shooting happened at 12:39 p.m. on Thursday the thirteenth in the 200 block of S. Kenmore Street.

On arrival, officers found a 28-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries, and is expected to recover.

