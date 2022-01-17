Advertisement

Lakeland teacher shares impact made by student who passed away from bone cancer

By Samantha Albert
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ind. (WNDU) - Holly Elwood is a fourth grade teacher at Lakeland Intermediate School in LaGrange County who quickly formed a close bond with her student, Jayden White.

“Even though he was going through everything he went through, he always put a smile on his face,” said Elwood.

Jayden White was a kid who knew how to touch others through his contagious positivity, despite his struggles.

“Jayden, taught me and a lot of people, what it means to truly fight, be a warrior, to care with your entire heart,” Elwood said.

Diagnosed with bone cancer in 2017, Jayden fought for years, while always keeping a smile on his face.

“When he was in third grade he was diagnosed with bone cancer. By the time he got to me in fourth grade he had already had a hip replacement and he had already had part of his lung removed because the cancer moved up into his lung,” said Elwood.

Elwood also told us that Jayden’s cancer moved into his shoulder shortly thereafter, requiring a joint to be removed.

The cancer then returned to Jayden’s ankle, knee, and then his lung again, before a tumor wrapped itself around his spinal cord, taking his life.

“I just hope that people take from this, some of the love he had and continue passing it on, show that love towards others,” Elwood said.

We have also been told that a memorial will be held for Jayden, in LaGrange, sometime soon.

