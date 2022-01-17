Advertisement

Irish ride pair of double-doubles, Mabrey’s hot shooting to 70-65 win over UNC

Notre Dame's Dara Mabrey (1) during an NCAA basketball game against Ohio on Tuesday, Nov. 9,...
Notre Dame's Dara Mabrey (1) during an NCAA basketball game against Ohio on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)(Robert Franklin | AP)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 2:35 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In the opening moments, it seemed as though the North Carolina Tar Heels could be the first team this season to strike down Notre Dame at home.

The visitors took an early 9-2 lead, and never trailed throughout the first half. They out-rebounded the Irish 21-14 in the first two quarters of what turned out to be a slugfest between two top-25 programs battling for a precious conference win.

In the end, Notre Dame’s home winning streak would remain unbroken.

After surrendering the first basket of the second half, coach Niele Ivey’s squad would go on a 17-2 run sparked by an initial 12 unanswered points. Notre Dame would ride the momentum of a particularly engaged crowd -- one that included the school’s head football coach Marcus Freeman, as well as former Domer & current NFL player Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah -- to a 70-65 victory over the 21st-ranked team in the country.

Dara Mabrey turned in a season-high 24 points and sank six 3-pointers. Maya Dodson & Sonia Citron each earned a double-double with points and rebounds, while Dodson also threw in 4 blocks for good measure.

It’s the first time that the women’s team has played in Purcell Pavilion in the year 2022; the win moves them to 7-0 at home on the season.

Their next game takes them back on the road to meet Boston College on Thursday, January 20th.

