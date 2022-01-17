Freezing rain creates slick roads across Michiana

(WNDU) - A light glaze of freezing rain has created some slick conditions across Michiana.

Officials responded to numerous slide-offs, crashes, and rollovers on Monday as the rain-snow mix came down.

One rollover happened near the Cleveland and Brick Road exit around 11:30 a.m., where an SUV slid off the overpass and down onto the Bypass below.

And just a quarter mile down the road near the Toll Road exit on the Bypass, another car appeared to have jumped the median rail before coming to a stop. That car would be towed a short time later.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner advises to travelers to take it slow.

“The freezing drizzle we are having right now, it can be very deceiving,” Bohner says. “The roads might not look that bad, but it just puts this glaze of ice that makes it very poor to drive on and that can really catch people off-guard because you are going to be driving what you feel is a safe speed, and all of sudden you hit a sheet of ice that can make you spin out of control.”

