Advertisement

Freezing rain creates slick roads across Michiana

By Ibrahim Samra and 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - A light glaze of freezing rain has created some slick conditions across Michiana.

Officials responded to numerous slide-offs, crashes, and rollovers on Monday as the rain-snow mix came down.

One rollover happened near the Cleveland and Brick Road exit around 11:30 a.m., where an SUV slid off the overpass and down onto the Bypass below.

And just a quarter mile down the road near the Toll Road exit on the Bypass, another car appeared to have jumped the median rail before coming to a stop. That car would be towed a short time later.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner advises to travelers to take it slow.

“The freezing drizzle we are having right now, it can be very deceiving,” Bohner says. “The roads might not look that bad, but it just puts this glaze of ice that makes it very poor to drive on and that can really catch people off-guard because you are going to be driving what you feel is a safe speed, and all of sudden you hit a sheet of ice that can make you spin out of control.”

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after accident in Goshen
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Roads stay slick tonight; Back above freezing on Tuesday
South Bend police are charging Rhyeeme McCleod in connection with a midday shooting that...
Man charged in connection to Jan. 13th shooting
First Alert Forecast: Light lake effect snow showers Monday
First Alert Forecast: Light lake effect snow showers Monday
A LaGrange sixth grader has died after a four-year battle with cancer.
Jayden White passes away from cancer

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Roads stay slick tonight; Back above freezing on Tuesday
WNDU Dog Walking Forecast - Groot
WNDU Dog Walking Forecast - Groot
WNDAU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Light Lake Effect Snow Showers Monday
First Alert Forecast: Light lake effect snow showers Monday
First Alert Forecast: Light lake effect snow showers Monday