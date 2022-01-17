First Alert Forecast: Light lake effect snow showers Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Cloudy, cold and breezy with scattered lake effect snow showers during the first half of the day. Some light lake effect snow showers could accumulate. A coating to an inch is possible in some spots with a very isolated chance of a few spots under the snow showers seeing between 1 and 2 inches of new snow. Snow showers come to an end by the early afternoon as the temperatures get into the low 30s for highs. High of 30.

MONDAY NIGHT: Staying mostly cloudy and breezy with a few flurries possible. Winds remain off the lake from the west. Lows back down near 20 by the morning. Low of 20.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Winds from the south and west will bring in mild temps through the day. Highs will get back into the middle 30s through the afternoon as we await a cold front late in the evening. High of 35. Temps will approach 40 degrees overnight as the cold front moves in.

WEDNESDAY: A few light snow showers are possible during the early morning as the cold front comes through. Temperatures will steadily fall during the day with a daytime afternoon high near the middle 20s. Back into the lower teens by the evening. It remains windy with a few light snow showers later in the evening. High of 25 low of 12.

LONGE RANGE: Staying cold through the end of the week along with lake effect snow showers likely throughout the day on Thursday. This will be the best chance at some accumulating snow during the work week. By the weekend there is a few more light snow showers possible with more chances for accumulating snow by the beginning of next week. Keep checking back for the latest First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, January 16th, 2022

Sunday’s High: 31

Sunday’s Low: 9

Precipitation: 0.00″

Snowfall: 0.0″

