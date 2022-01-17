Advertisement

Dozens attend MLK Day march in South Bend

Dozens marched in downtown South Bend to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., march in South Bend took place on Monday, as dozens first huddled inside the County-City Building to pray and reflect on the legacy of the slain civil rights leader.

“No greater love has any man than to lay down their life for a friend. And that’s what Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King did, God. And therefore, his dream still lives on. It lives on in each and every one of us,” said a speaker.

Another person prayed: “Father, we thank you for the life of Dr. King. We thank you for what we stood for. Help us, God, to share the dream and the vision to help us move forward to all men and women. We have not arrived yet, but we have arrived when we all have justice and fair play.”

SBCSC Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings addressed marchers, as well.

“We’re thrilled to join you. Thank you for your support of South Bend schools as we continue to teach all of our students equitably, to ensure that they know education is the true path to freedom,” said Cummings.

People sang “We Shall Overcome” along with “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the latter of which has been dubbed the Black national anthem.

The march concluded at the statue on Main Street that reenacts the iconic photo of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., holding hands with the late Notre Dame president Fr. Ted Hesburgh, C.S.C., at a 1964 civil rights rally.

