America’s Sunday Supper is bringing the community together again

By Samantha Albert
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local leaders came together to honor the celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day by bringing the community together for a call to action.

America’s Sunday Supper is an annual gathering that brings community members together to enjoy a meal and have a conversation about the issues affecting the community.

The Supper is presented and sponsored by The City Remnant and a host of other community organizations.

The event’s motto is “Building the ‘human’ in humanity.”

”The Dr. Martin Luther King Sunday Supper is a, it happens throughout the United States in different communities. Marla just happens to bring this here. So the significance is, is that we bring community, no matter what walk of life you come from, to the table to have a meal and just talk about the needs of our community. And so, we just enjoy it because we hope that people actually take something away from those conversations, and actually do the work,” said Tewanna Perry, The City Remnant President.

Perry told us that The City Remnant hosts other events throughout the year as well, so if you’d like to get involved or attend an upcoming event you can reach out to the email below.

The City Remnant contact: thecityremnant@gmail.com

