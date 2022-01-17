2nd Chance Pet: Jordy

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, and that means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

On 16 News Now at Noon, Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County introduced us to a dog named Jordy!

Jordy is just about a year old, which means he still has a lot of energy. And he is a sweetheart… He loves to cuddle and give kisses!

If you want to adopt Jordy or any other pet from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, you can call them at 574-255-4726. They’re located at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

You can also visit their website, humanesocietystjc.org.

